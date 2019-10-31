HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!!!!!! SCARY TUNES ALL DAY LOOOONNNNG!

6 – 9 am – Count Dukula

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Screamins

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. (No Opening Act today)

12 pm – 3 pm – Meleficent: Mistress of Evil

1 pm – Jamie Drake stops by today.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Darkness

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Bile Merrydeath With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. The soundtrack to Scream 4 is dissected and disemboweled.

7 pm – 8 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Nosferatu Junior

9 pm – 10 pm – Night of The Living Dead: A Radio Play

Brought to you by the actors of Kentucky Shakespeare and performed in our studios! Featuring real dead Zombies.

10 pm -11 pm – 6 ft. Underground Opinions

Janis Joplin, Opinions on Kanye West & Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Janis Joplin was known for her iconic singing voice, gregarious image and refusal to conform. But behind her chill, blues mama persona was an intellectual, intentional artist. Jim and Greg discuss the life and career of Janis Joplin with author and biographer Holly George-Warren. They talk about the legacy of Joplin’s music and identity almost 50 years after her tragic death. Jim and Greg will also review new albums from Kanye West and Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

11 pm – 12 am – Nightmare Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Over-Bite

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.