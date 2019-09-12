PLEASE SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING BY MAKING A PLEDGE AT 502-814-6565 AND THANKS!

6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Freakwater gets the spotlight today. They open for Drive By Truckers at Paristown Point on Saturday!

11 am – Heather Leoncini from the National Jug Band Jubilee drop by to talk about the event this Saturday

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. T

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

James Alexander of the Bar-Kays & Favorite Bass Lines

This week, Jim and Greg are joined by legendary funk and R&B bassist James Alexander of the Bar-Kays. They discuss his early days as a pivotal part of the Stax Records house band in Memphis and the enduring legacy of 1971’s Shaft Soundtrack, which featured the Bar-Kays as the backing band. Then, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite bass lines (as well as the songs‘ players). Bass players usually aren’t the flashiest members of a band, but they’re a pivotal part of its heartbeat.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.