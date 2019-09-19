6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Jake Xerxes Fussell opening for Daniel Norgren at Zanzabar tonight gets the spotlight!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher – in honor of Bourbon & Beyond, Mel will be featuring the artists that will be playing there this weekend!

3 pm – 6 pm – Otis Junior

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Santana.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Peter Lewis of Moby Grape

Jim and Greg are always on the lookout for buried treasures – newly released music that is flying underneath the critical and commercial radar. They’re back this week with some exciting new songs. Jim and Greg also talk with a member of a somewhat buried treasure act from the past, Peter Lewis of Moby Grape. They discuss ways the 1960s San Francisco group turned convention on its head and some of the bad luck that befell the band.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.