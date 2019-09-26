6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Elephant Path gets the spotlight today! They open for Jon Worthy & The Bends at Care Less Lounge on Friday.

11 am – We debut a new song from Anemic Royalty!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

2 pm – Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets do a Members Only Show for us! They play tonight with The Mavericks at The Brown Theater.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Ben Folds.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Opinions on Tool, Lana Del Rey & More, Farewell to Ric Ocasek & Daniel Johnston

With an influx of new music, Jim and Greg decide it’s time for a review roundup. They share their opinions on records by Tool, Lana Del Rey, Common and more. They also pay tribute to the late Cars’ frontman Ric Ocasek and solo artist Daniel Johnston.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.