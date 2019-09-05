6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Indie folk duo flora cash who are opening for Judah & The Lion Saturday at Paristown Hall get the spotlight.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:30 Soundcheck – Listeners vote on a new song with a thumbs up or thumbs down.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Dhani Harrison.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9 pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Whitney & Songs About Quitting Work

While critical and commercially successful “soft rock” music is rare in 2019, the Chicago band Whitney found a way to make it sound fresh and indie. This week, Jim and Greg talk with the two main members of the band about how they came to their unique sound and their new album Forever Turned Around, released August 30th. Plus, in honor of Labor Day, the hosts select their favorite songs about quitting work.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.