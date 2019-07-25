Toad the Wet Sprocket’s Glen Phillips gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about their upcoming tour with Big Head Todd and The Monsters and the cover of Cinnamon Girl that they did together. This tour also marks the 30th anniversary of Toad’s debut, Bread & Circus, so we hear a lot about the early days and ’89 scene, along with an early hit with “One Little Girl” which still speaks a lot to current social movements that are still relevant today. From there it’s ’94’s Dulcinea, addressing how they were mistakenly considered a Christian band, 1999’s songs that made the greatest hits album, P.S., which was recorded right after they had already broken up, and then thoughts on if there will be a new album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!