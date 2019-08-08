TOOL will release their first music in thirteen years this month and they’re doing it on a large scale, in every sense of the word! Fear Inoculum drops August 30th and not only did they finally release their entire catalog to streaming platforms, the limited edition CD includes a 4″ HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, a USB charging cable, a 2 watt speaker and a 36 page insert book and MP3 download card. And the epic title track? It clocks in at well over ten minutes! Give a listen to “Fear Inoculum”…

