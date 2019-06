Toots & the Maytals are part of an upcoming compilation album called Red, Gold, Green and Blue that comes out July 12th. The set features reggae artists covering soul, R&B and blues songs! Check out Toots & the Maytals with their take on Fleetwood Mac‘s 1969 blues tune, “Man of the World”…

