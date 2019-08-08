Josh Atkins, is making his return to the music scene after a decade’s long hiatus. The former front-man of Louisville’s Trustees Of Modern Chemistry calls his new project Trainwreck Lightnin’ and the White Line Express. Combining a mix of dark Americana sounds with a post-punk edge, the band is set to release their debut album, To Save My Life Right Now. The official release party happens this Saturday, August 10 at Headliners Music Hall. We’re excited to give you a preview with the premiere of their new song, Breakin’ Through! Enjoy!

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKIN’ THROUGH

