Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Her voice defined the sound of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. The fabulous and multi-talented Diana Ross celebrates her 75th birthday Tuesday! How could we not join in the festivities? Listen for career-spanning tunes all day, from her time with The Supremes and through her illustrious solo career. Happy Birthday Ms. Ross! Thanks for all the great music!

More information: Wikipedia Twitter Facebook Instagram Diana celebrates at the Grammy’s