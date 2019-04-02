Tuesday Featured Artist: Leon Russell would have been 77 today had we not lost him in 2016. His career of songwriting and performing lasted 60 years!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, it’s Saul Zonana opening for Adrian Belew at Zanzabar this Friday.

11am – Michael Washburn wrote the 33 1/3 book on Tom Petty called “Southern Accents”. The book launch party is this Thursday, April 4th at Monnik Beer Co.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

2pm – Interview with Cage The Elephant

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

This July marks 20 years since Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks met. They share why starting a band together felt more intimidating than getting married or having kids, plus stories about the amazing bus driver who has driven them over 1.3 million miles. Derek also opens up about how losing his uncle and former Allman Brothers bandmate Butch Trucks informed Tedeschi Trucks Band’s new album Signs.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.