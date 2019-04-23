Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Waterfront Wednesday this week and we’ll be featuring the music of our guests for tomorrow’s show with Lucy Dacus, Darlingside, and Mama Said String Band!

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bob Mould is no stranger to writing politically charged anthems – just see his work in Husker Du – but on his newest album Sunshine Rock Bob pens a love letter to the records of his youth. Hear why he chose to avoid a politically charged album, and why he decided Berlin would be a good place to live (even though he doesn’t speak German). Bob Mould on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.