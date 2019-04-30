Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Kongos this Wednesday for the Kentucky Derby Festival Waterfront Jam on the Great Lawn in Waterfront Park!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today we check out Jennah Bell who opens for Emily King this Wednesday at The Mercury Ballroom

11am – C2 & Brothers Reed song/video premiere who are playing The Kentucky Derby Festival’s Waterfront Jam this Wednesday!

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

4pm – Daniel Martin Moore who is part of The Pine Mountain Sessions, a new double-disc album of Kentucky musicians, authors, and activists to spin a few tracks from the album.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Bailen just released their debut, an album that shines thanks to the three sibling’s vocal harmonies. Twin brothers Daniel and David Bailen started playing together when they were only 5 years old – they will sing a bit of their very first song “Fire in the Kitchen” – plus talk about what happened when younger sister Julia joined their group, on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.