Today on WFPK
April 09, 2019

Tuesday Featured Artist: Hayes Carll who plays Headliners this Wednesday!
6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Actthe opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Legendary Shack Shakers opening for Reverend Horton Heat tonight at Zanzabar are today’s feature.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Best of the Cafe tonight.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.