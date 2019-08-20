Tuesday Featured Artist: Dr. Dog plays tonight with Shakey Graves and Caroline Rose at Iroquois Amphitheater!

6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00 am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town. Caroline Rose opening tonight’s show with Dr. Dog and Shakey Graves at Iroquois Amphitheater get the spotlight!

3-6 pm: Laura Shine

3 pm – Caroline Rose, who is opening tonight’s show with Dr. Dog and Shakey Graves, will be our guest DJ for a 3 song set!

3:30 pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers!

5:30 Soundcheck – we feature a new song and the audience votes with a thumbs up or thumbs down

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with Duff McKagan

7-10 pm: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

8 pm – Sounds of The Week – a short interview and performance that features local artists, musicians, poets, and bands from in and around our region.

10 – 11 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.