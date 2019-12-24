–JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS (6-7 am)

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year…waiting for lineup

–A SWINGING HOLIDAY JAZZ PARTY (7-8 am)

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

–AUSTIN MUSIC UNLIMITED: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (8- 9 am)

Rare, exclusive and fun seasonal music from deep in the heart of you-know-where…with Willie Nelson, Kelly Willis, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Asleep at the Wheel and more!

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (9 -10 am)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

— NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S HANUKKAH HOUR (10 – 11 am)

Jazz, Hip Hop, Folk, Rock and Reggae all to celebrate the Feast of Lights. Your host is David Lipp, Cantor at Congregation Adath Jeshurun in the Highlands.

–THE HOLIDAY SOUNDS OF JOSH ROUSE (11 am- noon)

Singer songwriter Josh Rouse has released a beautiful album of Christmas originals (our Album of the Month). Listen for this encore performance from Zanzabar during a WFPK Members Only event!

—-WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA (noon-2 pm)

American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3 pm)

This year, All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. Along the way they meet a few special guests aboard the ship, including John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, William Shatner, Lucius, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Rodney Crowell, who all try to share their own good cheer

–ROOTS ‘N’ BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY W/ Michael Young (3-6 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

A classic rock Xmas hour with Chicago as Kyle’s guest to talk about their new holiday album, Chicago Christmas.

–THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS W/Otis Junior (7-10 pm)

Host Otis Junior shares cozy Christmas soul and R&B favorites to keep your holiday spirit burning bright!

–A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS (10-11 pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the Christmas platters that matter!

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.