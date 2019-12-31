Tuesday Featured Artist: Townes Van Zandt was born on January 1st, 1944. His life and music will be celebrated tomorrow at Gravely Brewing for the 17th Annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute.

6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00 am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town.

12 – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3-6 pm: Charity Radcliff

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to tell people you love picked by an “anonymous” listener.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

7-8:30 pm: WFPK After Dark with Otis Junior

LIVE NYE BROADCAST! (8:30 pm–12:30 am)

Join us at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall with Houndmouth and special guests Bendigo Fletcher and Curio Key Club. You can attend this event. More info here.

12:30 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.