Has it really been that long? Blues Traveler is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic Grammy Award-winning album, Four. On their current tour, they will be playing their fourth studio album in its entirety! WFPK is proud to present the Four Live Tour this Friday (11/8) at Headliners!

As our Tuesday Featured Artist, we’ll certainly be playing tracks from Four, as well as their latest album, Hurry Up & Hang Around, past favorites and deep cuts. What’s a favorite that we can play for you?

