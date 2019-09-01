Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The great Rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer Buddy Holly would have turned 83 this coming Saturday, September 7th if we hadn’t lost him in 1959, “the day the music died”. He was a major influence on The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and left us with so many great songs in his short career. Tuesday we celebrate his life and musical legacy.

Be sure to listen for your chance to win tickets for the Roy Orbison Buddy Holly Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour hologram show at the Louisville Palace on Oct. 30th!

