Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He will forever be remembered as the voice of a generation. This Tuesday we celebrate the life and musical legacy of Chris Cornell, in honor of what would have been his 55th birthday this Saturday. Listen for tunes from solo works as well as songs from Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog.

More information: Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter