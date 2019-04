Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s no secret that we’ve been a fan of Hayes Carll since day one. Arguably one of the finest singer-songwriters out today, we love the plain-spoken poetry and sarcastic humor in his songs. Touring in support of his new album, What It Is, brings him to Headliners this Wednesday. Hope to see you at the show!

More information: Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter