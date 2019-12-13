Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a Houndmouth takeover! Starting this Sunday (12/15), the boys will be taking over WFPK’s Instagram story for the day. Then on Monday (12/16), they take over the airwaves from 4:30 to 6:00 PM as guest DJs. But wait, there’s more! Tuesday (12/17) they will be Featured Artist and we’ll be spinning our favorite tunes every hour. All of this leads us to the big event: WFPK proudly presents New Year’s Eve with Houndmouth at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall! We’ll be doing our traditional broadcast live from the venue, so stream it or listen at 91.9 beginning at 8:30 pm!



