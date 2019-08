Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Centered around John Butler’s virtuoso guitar work and powerful, progressive lyricism, the John Butler Trio draws upon a remarkable variety of musical genres, spanning folk, blues, funk, classic rock & roll, and beyond. WFPK proudly presents the John Butler Trio at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday, August 9!

