It’s FINALLY Derby Week! Let’s celebrate! WFPK proudly presents Kongos this Wednesday (5/1) at the Waterfront Jam. The band formed in 2007 around the talents of siblings Dylan, Daniel, Johnny and Jesse Kongos. The brothers specialize in alt rock infused with the polyrhythmic cadences of their South African upbringing. Their 2014 hit, Come With We Now put them on the map in the US and worldwide, and we love their latest Pay For The Weekend.

