Tuesday we celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Leon Russell on what would have been his 77th birthday. This Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame member and Grammy winner wrote numerous timeless classic songs. The renowned multi-instrumentalist and songwriter worked with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, the Rolling Stones, and Elton John and many more over the course of 60 years. His collaborations rank as some of the most successful in music history. Sadly he passed in 2016, but his music lives on.

