Michael Franti blends hip-hop, funk, reggae, jazz, folk and rock, all with the message of people coming together to support each other. It’s his positive energy that makes us feel so good! As our Tuesday Featured Artist, we’ll be playing tracks from his most recent album, Stay Human Vol. II, as well as past favorites and deep cuts. WFPK is very proud to present Michael Franti & Spearhead this Saturday (10/26) at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall!

