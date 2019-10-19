Tuesday Featured Artist
October 19, 2019

Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to  6 p.m.

Michael Franti blends hip-hop, funk, reggae, jazz, folk and rock, all with the message of people coming together to support each other. It’s his positive energy that makes us feel so good! As our Tuesday Featured Artist, we’ll be playing tracks from his most recent album, Stay Human Vol. II, as well as past favorites and deep cuts. WFPK is very proud to present Michael Franti & Spearhead this Saturday (10/26) at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall!

For more information:  Official Site   Facebook   Twitter   Instagram

John Timmons
By John Timmons @earxtacyjohn
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.