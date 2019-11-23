Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WFPK is proud to present world-renowned guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Brown Theater this Wednesday! They are touring in support of their Grammy-nominated album Mettavolution.

Please join us at the show and bring along a canned good or non-perishable item for Dare To Care Food Bank as they honor Bobby Ellis on the anniversary of his passing.

