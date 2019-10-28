Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning Texas musician Ryan Bingham‘s music defies easy classification. Folk, blues, country and rock n roll are all part of the recipe that zeroes in on the American experience. WFPK is very proud to present Ryan this Sunday, November 3 at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall!

As our Tuesday Featured Artist, we’ll be playing tracks from his most recent album, American Love Song, as well as past favorites and deep cuts. Do you have a favorite you’d like to hear?

