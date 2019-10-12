Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We’ve been looking forward to this show for a long time! WFPK is proud to present Sleater-Kinney at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Sunday, October 20. They’re touring in support of their fantastic new album, The Center Won’t Hold, produced by St. Vincent. Listen for tunes from it as well as favorites from their catalog and some deep cuts as well. Sleater-Kinney is our Tuesday Featured Artist!

More info: Official Site Facebook Instagram Twitter