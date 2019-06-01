Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He’s an old friend. WFPK is proud to welcome Steve Earle & The Dukes to the Bomhard Theatre Tuesday, June 4! Steve and the band are touring in support of their new recording, GUY, a 16–song tribute to the legendary songwriter Guy Clark. GUY appears ten years after Earle’s GRAMMY Award-winning album TOWNES, his tribute to his other songwriting mentor, Townes Van Zandt.

We’ll be sharing tracks from the new album as well as old favorites and deep tracks. Steve Earle is our Tuesday Featured Artist!

