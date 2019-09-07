Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They’ve been credited with being the founders of Alt-Country in the 1980s. That’s a decade before the term was coined. Music pioneers The Long Ryders continue to proudly carry the Americana banner. Earlier this year, they released the aptly named new album, Psychedelic Country Soul, their first new record in 30 years. It’s been well worth the wait, and WFPK is proud to present The Long Ryders at Headliners Music Hall on Wednesday, Sept 11th!

More info: Official Site Facebook Instagram Twitter