Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Tuesday, we will pay tribute to legendary Texas songwriter Townes Van Zandt. This coincides with Louisville’s 17th Annual Townes Van Zandt Tribute happening New Year’s Day at Gravely Brewing Co. More than 25 local and regional artists will be participating!

For more information: Official Site Wikipedia AllMusic