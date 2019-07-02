Tuesday Featured Artist: Death Cab For Cutie who’ll be playing at Iroquois Amphitheater on July 7!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town. Louisville’s own, Villa Mure, opens for Christone “Kingfish” Ingram tonight at Paristown Pointe!



Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm: Otis Junior

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-7pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with Mac DeMarco.

7pm-10pm: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

10pm – 11pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.