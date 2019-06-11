Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Phosphorescent at Headliners this Saturday, June 15th!

6-9am: Mel

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – Havelin is opening for Katie Toupin tonight at Headliners!

Noon-3pm: Otis Junior

2pm – Katie Toupin plays tonight at Headliners

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Lizzo is having a moment. Her songs have been burning up the charts and she was recently nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Lizzo joins us on the next World Cafe to perform and tell stories about self-love, writing the hit song “Juice,” and collaborating with Prince.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Listen for a special interview with 1200 about his upcoming Live Lunch and a performance this Saturday at the new arts and culture plaza in Parkland.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.