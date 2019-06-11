Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Phosphorescent at Headliners this Saturday, June 15th!
6-9am: Mel
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – Havelin is opening for Katie Toupin tonight at Headliners!
Noon-3pm: Otis Junior
2pm – Katie Toupin plays tonight at Headliners
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Lizzo is having a moment. Her songs have been burning up the charts and she was recently nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Lizzo joins us on the next World Cafe to perform and tell stories about self-love, writing the hit song “Juice,” and collaborating with Prince.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
9pm – Listen for a special interview with 1200 about his upcoming Live Lunch and a performance this Saturday at the new arts and culture plaza in Parkland.
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.