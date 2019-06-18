Tuesday Featured Artist: WFPK presents Paul Thorn this Thursday, June 20th at The Brown Theater!

6-9am: Mel

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town. Philly-based duo Coping Skills opening for Petals at Zanzabar get the spotlight!

Noon-3pm: Otis Junior

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Orville Peck may perform in disguise as a masked cowboy, but he also pushes at the boundaries of what country music can sound like. We talk about the mask, the songs he’s written, his pastiche of influences (like new wave, punk and gospel), and the response he’s received as a queer country musician. It’s Orville Peck on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.