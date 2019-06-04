Tuesday Featured Artist: Steve Earle will be playing at The Bomhard Theater tonight!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, it’s Hawks opening for Los Dolores at Zanzabar on Thursday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Josh Ritter stopped by World Cafe in April, just before his 10th album Fever Breaks came out, to play some of the new songs and tell a few stories. The record was produced by Jason Isbell and features Jason’s band the 400 Unit, which made Josh truly nervous – Josh explains why fear was an important part of his process for Fever Breaks.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Listen for a special interview with 1200 about his upcoming Live Lunch and a performance this Saturday at the new arts and culture plaza in Parkland.

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.