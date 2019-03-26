Tuesday Featured Artist: Diana Ross turns 75!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10am – Waterfront Wednesday Season 2019 will be announced with program director Stacy Owen!

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Great Peacock opens for The Infamous Stringdusters at Headliners this Thursday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Bruce Hornsby

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Lucie Silvas got her first record deal in 1998. After a decade of navigating the rocky music industry on her own in the UK, she visited Nashville and fell in love with the songwriting community, not to mention her husband country musician John Osborne. Lucie reflects on what she learned about the music biz and shows off her powerful pipes in this episode of World Cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.