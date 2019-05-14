Tuesday Featured Artist: John Paul White who will be at Headliners on May 16th!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, it’s Hoot & Holler opening for The Local Honeys @ Odeon tonight!

11:00am – GRiZ drops by to share a few songs before tonight’s show at the Iroquois Amphetheater!

Noon-3pm: Mel Fisher

3-6pm: Otis Junior

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Guitar virtuoso George Benson’s latest album is Walking to New Orleans, a tribute to two great rock and roll titans, Chuck Berry and Fats Domino. Benson will share stories about his brief interactionwith both icons, and share incredible stories about Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, Wes Montgomery, Stevie Wonder and more.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Mark Murdock

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.