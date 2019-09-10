SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING AND PLEASE BECOME A MEMBER OF WFPK! 502-814-6565 AND THANKS!

Tuesday Featured Artist: The Long Ryders who play this Wednesday at Headliners!

6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00 am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town. Louisville’s own Brigid Kaelin gets the spotlight. She and Steve Cooley open for The Long Ryders tomorrow at Headliners!

10:30 am – Sid Griffin from The Long Ryders pays a visit before his show at Headliners tomorrow night.

12 – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3-6 pm: Laura Shine

3:30 pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers!

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to tell people you love picked by an “anonymous” listener.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

7-10 pm: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

8 pm – Sounds of The Week – a short interview and performance that features local artists, musicians, poets, and bands from in and around our region.

10 – 11 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.