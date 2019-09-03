Tuesday Featured Artist: Buddy Holly would have been 83 on Sept. 7 if we hadn’t lost him 1959 (the day the music died). Listen for a track each hour from one of the pioneers of Rock and Roll!

6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00 am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well known act coming to town. British indie-pop band Flyte gets the spotlight. They open for Jade Bird at the Mercury Ballroom Saturday!

3-6 pm: Laura Shine

3:30 pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers!

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to tell people you love picked by an “anonymous” listener.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight, an interview with Delbert McClinton.

7-10 pm: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

8 pm – Sounds of The Week – a short interview and performance that features local artists, musicians, poets, and bands from in and around our region.

10 – 11 pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.