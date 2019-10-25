Just in time for Halloween! Louisville noise-pop group Twenty First Century Fox has released their new video, Satanic Panic Part 2. The song is from their latest album release, New Energy.

The video was shot over two days in April and May. It depicts a picnic gone horribly wrong (or right) and devolves into a satanic ritual. According to band vocalist Miranda Cason, the song is a campy take on the duality and shadowy parts of the feminine as well as a celebration of self-expression and self love in the 21st Century. Don’t be scared. Check it out!

(Language)