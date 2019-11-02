Think you know Twin Peaks? Most journalists place their sound somewhere between garage rock and power pop, with an emphasis on their raucous live shows. Yet on their newly released 4th LP, “Lookout Low,” the band displays a willingness to experiment with new influences that give their music a wholly different feel. Nowhere is this growth more evident than when Twin Peaks stripped down in the WFPK studio to perform a few songs acoustic-style. Check out the video below to hear exclusive live acoustic versions of “Casey’s Groove” and “Unfamiliar Sun” off the new album, as well as “Shake Your Lonely” from their Sweet ’17 Singles series.