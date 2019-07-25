August 2 will bring a new album from Ty Segall called First Taste. Of his new single, Segall says it’s “a fever dream reflection of my childhood. … A past no more. Was very fun to sing with the amazing Shannon Lay. … My neighborhood in Laguna Beach was and still is covered in Ice Plants and Eucalyptus trees that would fall on our family’s car and stain the paint job. One winter we tried to surf down the Ice Plant hills.” Check out “Ice Plant”…

