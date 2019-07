Is that a sitar we hear? Ty Segall has shared another track from his forthcoming album, First Taste. In a statement Segall said the song “is a science non-fiction song. We live in a Cronenberg film. It has Videodrome saxoheadphones. I am a slave to the new radio and so are you.” Give a listen to “Radio”…

Ready for more great music? Listen now at wfpk.org/stream