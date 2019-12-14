6-8 am: American Routes

CREOLES AND COWGIRLS: CHARLIE GABRIEL & THE QUEBE SISTERS

We hit up Preservation Hall in the French Quarter for a potent dose of trad jazz, as bandleader and fourth-generation Creole musician Charlie Gabriel tells of his Caribbean roots, jazz funerals, and New Orleans’ hybrid rhythms. Then we head to the Lonestar state to hear the reworking of jazz into Texas swing, as played by the Quebe Sisters. The fiddling siblings tell of their sheltered upbringing outside Ft. Worth and their fiery baptism into western swing. Plus, we spin other pioneering Creoles—Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet, and Fats Domino—and country & western greats from Bob Wills to Willie Nelson.

8 am – 9 am: Kentucky Homefront

A live show recorded in Louisville with hosts John Gage and Brigid Kaelin featuring local and regional artists.

9 am – 12 pm: Music with Mark Murdock

11:30 am – “The State I’m In.” A journey across state lines to hear tunes from a specific state.

12 pm – 4 pm: Music with Otis Junior

3 pm – “Old Souls” – a pairing of a classic soul tune with a modern alternative R&B track.

4 pm – 7 pm: Relics With Duke

Listen for this program focusing on music from 1965-1981!

7 pm – 9 pm: World Force Reggae with Benny & Ibuka

Reggae music is the focus. Yah mon.

9 pm – 12 am: Saturday Night Blues Party with Sheryl Rouse

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time…and you might learn something along the way!

12 am – 1 am: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on the Radio spins wax for insomniacs all night long in the juke joint of the mind.