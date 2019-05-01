Our Monday morning got a lot brighter when the awesome Valerie June dropped by for a visit before her show later that night. Speaking with WFPK’s John Timmons, the topics included her current Astral Plane Solo Tour, and inspiration behind her beautiful remake of Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing. Following acoustic performances of Rain Dance and Astral Plane, discussion continued on subjects ranging from her love of 4-leaf clovers, to life on the road, Game of Thrones, disco balls and future album.

Here’s the interview:

>