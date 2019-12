Here’s a collaboration we didn’t see coming! Earlier this week Cyndi Lauper once again hosted the Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays benefit concert that raises money for True Colors United, which supports the prevention of homelessness in the LGBTQ youth community. One of Lauper’s guests was Henry Rollins, who revisited his Black Flag days by bringing Lauper out to join him in a boisterous version of “Rise Above”…

