Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart performed Monday night as Eurythmics for the first time in five years! We’ll Be Together was a star-studded event at New York City’s Beacon Theatre helmed by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler to benefit The Rainforest Fund. The event also featured John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Ricky Martin, Debbie Harry and James Taylor, but fans were clearly thrilled to see Eurythmics reunite. Watch them perform their hits “Would I Lie To You” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”…

