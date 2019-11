It’s been a while since we’ve heard from them. Louisville psych-rockers Villa Mure have returned with the new bluesy-jam tune “Give Me An Out”. It was recorded live in the studio at Loop Island Records. The band plans to have a full studio album coming our way in the near future. We’re looking forward to it. In the meantime, check out their new one-off single. Enjoy!

Give Me an Out (Live at Loop Island Records) by Villa Mure

