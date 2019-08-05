Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes gives Kyle Meredith a ring to talk about the new live album Bring on the Music: Live at the Capitol Theatre, which comes as a package with a Danny Clinch-directed film. We hear about their history together and how the band’s deeper cut get a chance to shine. It’s also Mule’s 25th anniversary as a band, all the more surprising as Haynes tells us this was only suppose to be a side-project from his work in the Allman Brothers. Also listen for his thoughts on the live future of the Allman songs and where he is on the next Gov’t Mule studio album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.